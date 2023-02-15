Utilise Plant Genetic Resources For Crop Productivity, SADC Urged

Agricultural Research, Innovation and Development Director and specialist in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture Dr Dumisani Kutyawo has urged the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member states to use Plant Genetic Resources as they are critical in improving crop productivity.

Speaking at the Regional training on Plant Genetic Resources Management in Harare on Wednesday, Kutyawo said plant genetic resources are important as they help in the provision of diversified agri-food systems, adaptation to climate change and building resilience amongst the vast farming community in the region.

“Our recent experiences reflecting on the value of plant genetic resources are drawn from the case of cyclone Idai which struck Zimbabwe and our neigbours Mozambique and malawi in 2019, we had to rely on the germplasm from the Genebank to restore local seed systems and Chimanimani in the Eastern parts and food security in the affected comminitues,” he said.

Kutyawo added that it is important to continue to promote the use of advanced technologies and tools while leveraging interdisciplinary institutional linkages in research at the national, regional and international levels.

“Technology is key to the realisation of regional primary goal to achieve sustainable agricultural productivity,” he said.

Kutyawo further urged SADC member states to work towards collective efforts in biodiversity management between the International treaty for plant genetic resources for food and Agriculture on biological diversity.

