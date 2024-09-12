Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit Fundraising Golf Day to be Held on World Tourism Day

The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) will host its annual Fundraising Golf Day on 27 September at the prestigious Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course in Harare.

This year’s event coincides with World Tourism Day, making it a significant occasion for conservation and tourism alike.

The golf day will see 128 players competing in support of VFAPU’s ongoing efforts to combat poaching and preserve wildlife in the Victoria Falls region.

This year’s event holds particular importance as it comes just a few months before Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, the flagship property of Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) and a founding partner of VFAPU, celebrates its 30th anniversary on 14 December. Additionally, 2024 marks a key milestone for VFAPU, as it will be 25 years since the unit was formed in 1999 by Victoria Falls Safari Lodge and local conservationist Charles Brightman.

Over the past quarter-century, VFAPU has played a critical role in the protection of wildlife in the region, making this golf day a crucial fundraiser for the unit’s continued operations.

Ross Kennedy, director of AAT and a Wildlife Conservation Coalition (WCC) board member, emphasised the importance of this event.

“This fundraising golf day not only highlights the ongoing battle against poaching but also showcases the synergy between tourism and conservation. As we approach the 30th anniversary of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, it’s important to remember that our commitment to protecting our wildlife remains stronger than ever. The support we receive through initiatives like this allows VFAPU to continue its essential work on the ground,” said Kennedy

Nathan Webb, General Manager of WCC, which was formed following the merger of VFAPU and The Bhejane Trust in 2023, added, “The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit has made significant strides in protecting our wildlife, but the fight is far from over. Events like this golf day are crucial for raising the funds needed to sustain our efforts and ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty and biodiversity of the Victoria Falls region.”

The fundraising golf day which offers golf enthusiasts the opportunity to help conserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife through their participation, sponsorship and donations, promises to be a memorable event, with participants not only enjoying a day of golf but also contributing to a cause that is vital to the preservation of Zimbabwe’s natural heritage.

The event will include lunch, drinks and evening snacks as well as a host of incredible prizes. All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to VFAPU, with Africa Albida Tourism bearing all the administrative costs of the day.

Since its inception VFAPU has arrested over 1,030 hardened poachers, removed over 39,000 wire snares and rescued and treated over 600 mammals injured in snares. VFAPU works closely with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the

Zimbabwe Republic Police and Victoria Falls City Council and has 15 scouts patrolling daily. The unit relies solely on donations to fund its operations.