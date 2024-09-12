Advocates Sound Alarm on Evictions and Displacements Across Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is witnessing a disturbing rise in Demolition Driven and Development Induced Arbitrary Evictions (DDDIAEs), which have left thousands of families displaced, says the Community Alliance for Human Settlements in Zimbabwe (CAHSZ).

In partnership with the Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association (CAMERA) and the Epworth Residents Development Association (ERDA), CAHSZ warned that evictions have intensified in the aftermath of the 2024 elections, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Tatenda Madziro the Advocacy Manager at CAHSZ said numerous cases have come to the organisation’s attention.

“Between January and August 2024, numerous cases have come to our attention, revealing a troubling trend of forced displacements without compensation.”

One such case she said occurred in February, when hundreds of families in the Mushandike area of Masvingo were forcibly evicted during the government’s operation, “Order No to Land Barons.”

The operation sought to remove settlers on unapproved land, but many residents blamed government officials for settling them there in the first place.

In other parts of the country, the impact is no less severe. The Epworth Town Board’s regularization of informal settlements has been marred by policy inconsistencies, leaving many at risk of displacement. Mining-induced evictions are also widespread. In Mutare, more than 1,500 families were removed to make way for diamond mining, often without any form of compensation, according to Madziro.

“These evictions are not just about losing a home. They infringe upon constitutional rights, including the right to shelter, personal security, and human dignity,” Madziro said

For vulnerable groups—widows, child-headed families, and people with disabilities—the situation is dire. Forced evictions expose families to extreme weather, increase the risk of diseases such as malaria and cholera, and disrupt essential services like healthcare and education.

“Women and girls are particularly at risk, facing heightened threats of abuse,” Madziro said.

In response to the crisis, CAHSZ has developed a Community Land Protection Guide to assist affected communities.

The guide, available in multiple languages, provides practical information on defending land rights and navigating legal frameworks.

“We hope this will empower communities to mobilize and protect their interests against arbitrary evictions,” said Madziro.

