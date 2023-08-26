Warrant Issued for CCC Spokesman Over Alleged Incitement to Violence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has officially announced that Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, the spokesperson for Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), is now a subject of interest in the courts due to accusations of inciting violence in 2020.

According to Paul Nyathi, the spokesperson for the police, a warrant of arrest was issued by the Harare magistrate’s court on April 22, 2020. Nyathi elaborated, stating that Mkwananzi is facing charges related to incitement to commit acts of public violence, as outlined in Harare Central case CR2627/07/19 and Harare Public Prosecutor’s reference 11394/2019.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, a CCC press conference held on Saturday took a dramatic twist when an unidentified individual seized the script of Mkwananzi’s speech. This sudden disruption promptly brought the press conference to an abrupt conclusion.

