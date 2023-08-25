UN Special Rapporteur Voices Concern Over Arrest Of CSO Members

The recent events surrounding the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) have ignited a flurry of concerns, prompting Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, to express her disquiet.

Reports emerged that the ERC/Zesn data centre was raided and its staff detained, actions that have rattled the human rights community and cast a shadow over the integrity of electoral transparency.

“Greatly concerned by reports that the Election Resource Centre/Zimbabwe Election Support Network data centre was raided last night and staff detained. These organisations do vital human rights work monitoring if elections are free and fair. Attempts to intimidate them are very worrying,” Lawlor emphasized in a statement on X.

Addressing a press conference in Harare, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi unveiled a different perspective. He outlined that the ERC and Zesn’s activities were part of a broader political strategy, orchestrated by the Coalition for Credible Democracy (CCC), aimed at pre-emptively announcing election results before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) could officiate the process.

“We are also aware that this was part of some politicians’ strategy, like what was announced by the CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, that they were going to announce results by August 24, 2023,” Nyathi revealed, while also shedding light on the orchestrators behind this initiative. “This was part of the strategy and we are also aware that the information they were receiving was being co-ordinated by some observers and also some political party agents who were deployed at the polling stations.”

However, the CCC swiftly responded, disavowing any intention to announce election results and citing legal irregularities. The ERC and Zesn echoed this stance in a joint statement, dismissing the police’s assertions and highlighting a concerning twist to the saga. “Moreover, the safety of the broader ERC and Zesn family, their members, observers, volunteers, and partners is compromised,” the statement read, indicating a broader concern for the well-being of those involved in this crucial work.

With the recent turn of events, the ERC and Zesn’s capacity to uphold and promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process has taken a significant hit. This raises questions about the potential long-term consequences on the nation’s electoral landscape and the broader implications for democratic norms.

In response, both the police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) have issued stern warnings to individuals, political parties, and other groups, cautioning them against prematurely announcing election results. As the nation grapples with the intricate interplay of politics, human rights, and electoral integrity, the spotlight remains on the ERC and Zesn as they navigate this turbulent terrain, striving to preserve their mission and continue their vital work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

