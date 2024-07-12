WBF President Arrives in Zimbabwe for Biningu vs Momba Intercontinental Title Fight

The World Boxing Federation (WBF) President, Howard Goldberg, touched down in Harare on Thursday evening to witness the highly anticipated inter-continental super-featherweight clash between Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Biningu and Tanzania’s Sadiki Momba.

Biningu-Momba takes center stage in an eight-bout extravaganza that includes an African title fight as the main supporting bout. The tournament, promoted by the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy and backed by Betterbrands Petroleum alongside Concorde Young Women in Business, will unfold at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale starting at 6pm.

Goldberg, greeted by a traditional musical ensemble, commended Zimbabwe’s significant strides in elevating professional boxing. He pledged to bring more title fights to the nation, which boasts other champions like Tinashe Mwadziwana and Charles Manyuchi himself, all holding WBF titles.

The WBF President, who will also serve as the fight commissioner, was welcomed by Priscilla Kadungure, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

Adding a touch of regional flavor, the promoter has incorporated boxers from Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, ensuring an evening of international boxing action for Zimbabwean fans.

