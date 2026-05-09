WhatsApp Trail Exposes Alleged Share Fraud by School Head and Wife

The trial of the West Ridge Primary School headmaster and his wife continued at the Harare Magistrates Court, where the complainant testified that despite her refusal to sign the proposed resolution, she discovered a filed Return of Allotments (CR 11) revealing the couple had allotted themselves 10 additional shares each.

The Belvedere-based educator and his wife face fraud charges for allegedly self-inflating their stake in a family-owned company.

Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and Jaya Kanjee (71) are appearing before Harare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe, facing fraud charges.

The state alleges that the couple illegally increased their ownership in T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd by assigning themselves extra shares without the knowledge or approval of a fellow director.

Complainant Neeshta Urmila Patel alleges that the educator and his wife held a meeting on 16 August 2024 without inviting her and that she was unaware of what they agreed upon during the session.

She further claims after the meeting, they sent a proposed resolution to her via WhatsApp for review, but upon seeing the contents, she refused to sign it.

The proposed resolution states that the shares will be equally shared amongst the directors.

She further alleges that on 30 September 2024, the couple sent her a picture via WhatsApp of a CR11 form dated 4 September 2024, which indicated they had doctored the initial document.

After inquiring with him, Patel alleges that her uncle claimed the move was in line with a 2012 agreement.

​”The allotment dated 4 September, 2024, diluted my shares by 16.7 percent. I held 50 percent previously, but my stake has been reduced to 33.3 percent. This was done without my knowledge or consent,” she said.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarawe, has tendered eight documents as exhibits, including a High Court order, a High Court application, the falsified resolution, an ownership agreement, a will, and a share certificate.

Allegations that on August 16, 2024, the pair submitted a forged resolution to the Registrar of Companies, purporting that it had been approved by all directors to alter the company’s shareholding structure.

Acting on this alleged misrepresentation, the Registrar processed the changes, resulting in each of the accused gaining 10 additional shares without Patel’s knowledge or consent.

It is the State’s case that these actions prejudiced the proper administration of the company.

The matter was remanded to 21 May for trial continuation.