Harare Man Convicted for Stealing Dead Cop’s Phone at Funeral

By Judith Nyuke

A 32-year-old street car washer has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service after he stole a cellphone worth US$200 belonging to one of the two police officers who were fatally shot by an armed robber in Zaka two months ago.

Tobias Cheuka stole the cellphone and US$10 belonging to Detective Constable Mackenzie Chitsowe while attending the officer’s burial in Mt Darwin.

Cheuka pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore charged with theft.

Initially, Cheuka was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment; however, six months were suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior.

The remaining four months were suspended on the condition that he performs 210 hours of community service.

​The complainant in this case is Detective Constable Chiramba (36) currently stationed at CID Homicide, Harare.

​The State, represented by Tinotenda Masimba, proved that on March 3, 2026, at around 09:00 hours, Detective Assistant Inspector George Pfidze gathered property belonging to the late Detective Constable Mackenzie Chitsowe.

This included a black wallet containing US$30, a Police ID, a National ID, a Samsung Galaxy A16 cellphone and a police notebook, all of which were placed in a plastic bag.

​He then tasked Detective Constable Wilberforce Chiramba with placing the property into a silver Toyota Hiace destined for Rice Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mt Darwin District for the burial.

The property was intended to be handed over to the deceased’s relatives. On the same date, Cheuka, along with Chiramba and other mourners, boarded the vehicle.

Along the way, Cheuka stole the Samsung Galaxy A16 and US$10 from the bag and concealed them. Upon arrival, Chiramba discovered the items were missing while handing the property over to the relatives.

He advised Detective Assistant Inspector Pfidze, who made an official report. ​Investigations on May 6, 2026, revealed the stolen phone was being used by the accused.

A follow-up led to Cheuka’s arrest at the ZRP Harare Central car park. Pfidze positively identified the recovered phone via its IMEI numbers.

​The total value stolen was US$210 and the US$200 cellphone was recovered.