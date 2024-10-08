ZESN Urges Continued Engagement in By-Elections

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has called for ongoing voter participation in municipal by-elections, following its observation of the recently concluded Ward 15 by-election in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South.

Held on October 7, 2024, this by-election followed the death of Councillor Handsome Sibanda and saw ZANU-PF candidate Sifelani Dube secure a victory with 516 votes, defeating independent candidate Sanele Ndlovu (48 votes) and CCC’s Victor Phiri (40 votes).

The by-election was necessitated by the creation of Ward 15 during the 2023 delimitation process and fell under Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act.

According to ZESN, the election adhered to the legal framework outlined in the Act, and the network deployed five observers to monitor the polling process.

ZESN noted that the campaign period was largely peaceful, with no major incidents reported. While ZANU-PF’s campaign was the most visible, all candidates had the opportunity to canvas freely. On election day, ZESN observers reported that polling stations opened on time and were adequately prepared with essential materials, including ballot boxes, voters’ rolls, and indelible markers.

“The polling stations displayed voters’ rolls outside before voting commenced, a commendable practice by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that helped minimise the number of redirected or turned-away voters,” ZESN stated.

While ZESN noted that most polling stations were staffed by male presiding officers, gender parity was largely observed in the deployment of polling officers. The network also highlighted the adherence to legal procedures, with voters’ details being checked before they could cast their ballots.

Special attention was given to assisted voters, particularly those who were illiterate or visually impaired. At Matshetshe Primary School, 19 voters were assisted—14 of whom were women—while other polling stations reported minimal or no requests for assistance.

Voter turnout stood at 38.64%, with 1,563 registered voters in Ward 15. However, several voters were turned away, mainly for failing to bring proper identification. At Matshetshe Primary School, 20 people were turned away, and Carlisle Primary School recorded 15 such cases.

Reasons included presenting expired passports, driver’s licenses, or photocopies of ID cards, none of which are acceptable for voting.

Despite these minor issues, ZESN commended the comprehensive deployment of political party agents, which allowed candidates to fully engage in and comment on the polling process.



ZESN’s preliminary recommendations emphasised the importance of continued civic engagement in local elections, particularly as municipal councils have a direct impact on service delivery. The network also stressed the need for the public to familiarise themselves with identification requirements to avoid being turned away at the polls.

