Zimbabwe Seizes Trade Opportunities at 7th China International Import Expo

Zimbabwe’s business landscape is set to gain a significant boost as the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens in Shanghai, running through November 10.

The event, regarded as the world’s premier import-focused trade expo, offers Zimbabwe an invaluable opportunity to expand its reach within China’s lucrative market, with trade relations between the two countries steadily growing.

Zimbabwe’s participation in the CIIE aligns with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to expanding the country’s international trade network as part of his “Second Republic” strategy.

Supported by ZimTrade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, 11 Zimbabwean companies, spanning sectors from processed foods to artisanal crafts, are showcasing their products at the expo, targeting China’s rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

“While mineral and tobacco exports still dominate Zimbabwe’s exports to China, we are now seeing an encouraging demand for more diverse products,” said Allan Majuru, CEO of ZimTrade.

“CIIE is a powerful platform for local businesses to engage directly with Chinese buyers, adapting their strategies to align with market demand.”

Last year, China was Zimbabwe’s third-largest export destination, comprising around 23 per cent of total exports and generating trade worth $1.7 billion.

Now, with China looking to expand its import portfolio from Africa, Zimbabwean businesses see the expo as a prime chance to tap into rising Chinese demand for high-quality agricultural, artisanal, and sustainable products.

Sectors like arts and crafts have particularly high appeal in China, where a growing appreciation for African art and handcrafted goods is apparent among affluent consumers seeking unique, culturally rich pieces.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s processed food products also stand to benefit from China’s evolving interest in exotic flavours and health-focused options, with organic and sustainably produced items likely to appeal to Chinese consumers prioritizing quality and food safety.

Zimbabwe’s trade composition with China could also shift further in the coming years. At the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China committed to implementing an Economic Partnership Agreement with Africa from 2025, set to eliminate most duties on African exports.

This policy could provide substantial opportunities for Zimbabwean macadamia farmers, allowing them to capitalize on higher margins in a vast and receptive market.

For participating Zimbabwean businesses, the CIIE is more than just an export showcase. The expo offers insights into Chinese consumer trends, competitor strategies, and regulatory landscapes, essential factors for shaping export plans tailored to Chinese preferences.

The networking potential is also immense, providing local companies with a pathway to secure new distribution channels, forge direct links with potential investors, and build their brand presence in an influential market.

As China’s appetite for diversified imports grows, Zimbabwe’s offerings in citrus, leather goods, and artisanal crafts underscore the country’s potential to expand its export base beyond raw materials.

Majuru notes that the goal is to establish Zimbabwe as a versatile supplier of high-quality goods in China, gradually reducing reliance on traditional exports and appealing to a broader spectrum of consumer tastes.

The CIIE thus represents not only an immediate trade opportunity but a long-term avenue for Zimbabwean businesses to deepen their footprint in the Chinese market, heralding a promising era for Zimbabwe-China trade relations.

