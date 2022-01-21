Zimbabwe’s New Romantic Comedy Feature Film Set For Screens in 2022!

Invision Studios and GetSetSkill are proud to announce Zimbabwe’s New Romantic Comedy Feature Film “Just Say Hello” currently under production in Harare.

The film contains a talented all-star line-up of established and up and coming acting talent from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The powerhouse multi-award-winning cast comprises of renowned singer/actress Ammara Brown and Zimbabwe’s own “Queen of the screen” Tendaiishe Chitima, the star of Zimbabwe’s 1st movie on Netflix, “Cook Off”.

The cherry on top is the involvement of superstar Zimbabwean born South African actress Chi Mhende. This dynamic ensemble is completed by talented male leads, star of the show, South African actor TK Sebothoma from the Netflix drama Kings of Jo’Burg, Zimbabwean actor and producer Shaun Mundawarara, with the multi-talented comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube supporting in his debut acting role. The movie also features a fantastic supporting cast of talented local actors and actresses, with a few surprises for audiences.

“Just Say Hello”, directed by Denise Edwards, tells a tale of love and growth, sprinkled with light humour and life lessons. The story written by Andrew E. Hammond and the director herself, focuses on characters that find themselves entangled in resolving their fears in order to find love.

“The initial production of this movie was self-funded but as we started to tell our story to potential investors and sponsors, we have garnered a lot of support” commented Executive Producer Blessing Chinanga. “We would like to thank our main partner on this project VAYA Africa for believing in our vision and providing key support for our cast and crew during the duration of filming. It has been a true blessing to have a proudly Zimbabwean company support us throughout this journey. We’d also like to thank “Intrinz Inc” who have provided immense support to our project all the way from the USA.”

The film has also received huge support from Jacque Mgido Cosmetics owned by Zimbabwean born and US based make-up artist Jacque Mgido. Other strategic partners and sponsors include Ezulwini Villa who provided accommodation for the cast, Truworths, the film’s main clothing partner, Fastjet, Treat & Co, The Jamtree, Liquid Home, ERA Media, Shanashe Makeup, Lady MC Hair and Vee’s Delectables.

“Filming a movie during a pandemic with a tight budget has had its challenges, but we have pushed through as a team & are excited to bring this project to the big screen and major streaming services” stated the Director Denise Edwards. “Just Say Hello is a universal story of love that we know will appeal to audiences all over Africa and the world”

Filming of “Just Say Hello” kicked off in December 2021 and production is set to wrap up in February 2022. The film will premiere to initial audiences in April 2022 with plans for a big screen premiere event in Zimbabwe.

Invision Studios is a Harare based film production company, comprising of filmmakers Denise Edwards, Charles Mugaviri Jr, Blessing Chinanga and Shaun Mundawarara. The company has produced several movies & TV shows that have been distributed and broadcast on DSTV, Showmax, ZBC and various streaming platforms.

GetSetSkill is a Harare based digital media and research company founded by Chengetai Madondo and supported by Tembalami Tagwireyi. The company helps clients reimagine how profits are made, relationships are developed, reshape how work gets done, and rewire the competitive fabric of entire industries.