ZimRights Urges International Action Over Violent Suppression in Tanzania Elections

Local human rights advocacy group, ZimRights has condemned what it describes as violent repression and systematic rights violations in the recent Tanzania general elections calling for urgent regional and global intervention.

ZimRights said the period following the 29 October vote had been marked by intimidation, attacks on opposition figures and a crackdown on citizens peacefully demanding electoral reforms.

In a statement, the advocacy group accused Tanzanian authorities of silencing opposition leaders and unleashing force on demonstrators, resulting in deaths, arbitrary arrests and a continuing internet shutdown.

“The violent suppression of peaceful protesters, the arrest and imprisonment of opposition leaders, and the ongoing internet blackout are all direct violations of fundamental freedoms,” ZimRights said citing international human rights law including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The group said the clampdown breaches global democratic norms and Africa’s own human rights instruments, including the African Charter to which Tanzania is a signatory.

“Attempts to suppress dissent and create an atmosphere of fear during the electoral process undermine regional efforts to promote peace, security and democratic governance,” the statement read.

ZimRights urged the African Union, East African Community and Southern African Development Community to take swift action and condemned what it called an alarming erosion of civil liberties.

The organisation outlined a list of immediate steps it expects Tanzanian authorities to take, including the release of detained activists and opposition leaders, reopening internet access, ending the use of force against peaceful demonstrators and launching an independent investigation into election-related violence.

It also called on regional bodies to formally censure Tanzania, facilitate independent election observers and offer protection to those facing intimidation or persecution.

“Tanzania’s post-election violence represents a grave threat to regional stability and sets a dangerous precedent for the erosion of civil liberties,” ZimRights warned, urging international organisations not to remain silent.

The group added that solidarity with Tanzanian citizens and civil society was essential to prevent the country from becoming a case study in the decay of democratic values and human rights in Africa.