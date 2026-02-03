A Valentine’s Gift of Land and Love

Ken Sharpe





IT has become a norm at Westprop every season comes with a special offer to add a smile to the faces of customers. February being the month of love – a special offer has been extended on the 12 remaining stands at Pomona City with customers expected to only pay 10 percent and the spread the balance over five years.

The Valentine’s special speaks directly to the spirit of love and generosity.

With only 12 stands remaining, this exclusive offer is designed to give families and investors a chance to secure their piece of paradise—while celebrating the season of affection.

WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe has expressed this initiative as a true embodiment of Valentine’s spirit.

“Love is about giving, building, and creating lasting legacies. This offer is our way of sharing that love with our community,” he said.

“During this period buyers pay just 10 percent upfront of the stand’s value. The balance is spread over 5 years, making ownership accessible and stress-free,” he said.

However, the offer ends on 14 February.

Mr Sharpe emphasized that the offer was more than a real estate deal describing it as a chance to invest in a future filled with love, security, and growth.

“Imagine celebrating Valentine’s Day not only with flowers and chocolates, but with the promise of a home, a legacy, and a foundation for generations to come,” he said.

Pomona City is one of WestProp Holdings’ flagship developments—an iconic project designed to deliver a mixed-use lifestyle where residents can live, work, shop, and play in harmony.

More than just a residential estate, Pomona City stands tall as a brand ambassador for Zimbabwe, showcasing the nation’s potential as a modern, world-class real estate destination.

Driven by its vision to position Zimbabwe as a regional hub for real estate investment, WestProp is redefining urban living through developments that blend convenience, sustainability and innovation.

Each project is carefully crafted to embody the company’s philosophy: creating spaces that inspire community, elevate lifestyles, and attract global attention.

With Pomona City, WestProp is not only building homes—it is building confidence in Zimbabwe’s future, offering investors and families alike the opportunity to be part of a vibrant, forward-looking story.