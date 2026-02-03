Trio in Court Over US$495k Diesel Scam

By Judith Nyuke

Three men were arrested after they reportedly smuggled 330 000 liters of diesel valued at USD$495 000 from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post last year.

Calton Makono (32), Modereck Chitengedza (35) and Lazarus Demo (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa facing charges of fraud, smuggling and money laundering.

The matter was remanded to 4 February for bail application.

They are being represented by Moffat Makuvatsine and Dumisani Mtombeni.

​The case features two complainants: the State, represented by Detective Constable Newton Mabari and Mukwano Pvt Ltd, represented by Kelvin Ben.

​

The State, led by Oscar Madhume, alleges that between January and May 2025, the accused conspired with accomplices Farai Makombe (already arrested) and Brian Mutimbanyoka (still at large in South Africa).

The group allegedly hatched a plan to defraud the complainant by using his company documents to smuggle diesel.

​

Pursuant to their plan, the syndicate imported a total of 330 000 liters of diesel from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post on various occasions.

Upon arrival at the border, Makono, Chitengedza and Makombe allegedly falsified documents to misrepresent the cargo to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as Naphthalene—a product exempt from duty.

They further claimed the importation was for the State, when it was actually a private syndicate evading mandatory customs duties.

​

Once inside the country, the diesel was stored at Demo’s depot at number 15185 Chrome Place, Kelvin West, Bulawayo before being sold to clients nationwide.

​

The Court heard that on January 30, 2026, detectives arrested Farai Makombe who implicated the three accused and Mutimbanyoka. The total value involved is USD$495 000 and nothing has been recovered.