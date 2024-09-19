fbpx
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Actress Sibongile Mlambo Joins Rotary’s Global Ambassador Team

Rotary International has launched its new celebrity ambassador program, featuring global figures committed to humanitarian causes.

Among the inaugural ambassadors for 2024-2025 is Zimbabwe’s Sibongile Mlambo, alongside Gaby Moreno, joining the ranks of long-time advocates Kat Graham and Archie Panjabi.

Rotary International, a service organization with a century-long history of addressing critical global issues, aims to further its mission of creating a healthier and more peaceful world through the involvement of its celebrity ambassadors.

“We are pleased to announce this initiative, especially with the help of these remarkable individuals who are devoted to using their platforms to make the world a better place,” said Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick.

Mlambo, an actress and activist, has been deeply moved by Rotary’s work, particularly after witnessing their efforts firsthand during a trip to Uganda.

“I had the incredible opportunity to travel to Uganda with Rotary and see their work firsthand. Witnessing their dedication to helping refugees and their unwavering commitment to peace left a lasting impact on me,” said Mlambo.

She highlighted Rotary’s efforts to empower displaced communities through education and job training, fostering hope and resilience.

Rotary has been a key force behind the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, achieving a 99.9% reduction in polio cases worldwide.

Through this ambassador program, Rotary hopes to amplify its work in tackling issues like disease prevention, promoting peace, providing clean water, and supporting education.

Mlambo’s passion for humanitarian causes aligns with Rotary’s core mission.

“As a Rotary Ambassador, I will enthusiastically help to amplify their message of hope and resilience,” she said, reflecting her commitment to promoting sustainable and peaceful communities worldwide.

