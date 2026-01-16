Opposition Leader Chamuka Returns to Push for Unity Talks

Herbert Chamuka

Opposition People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka is in the country to lobby for renewed political dialogue under what he calls the Inclusive Government Agenda (IGA).

Chamuka is expected to address journalists at the media centre on Wednesday, where he will outline his proposals for bringing together political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

He says the initiative is aimed at fostering national development and reconciliation at a time when Zimbabwe is facing mounting economic pressures and renewed concerns over human rights.

In recent months, Chamuka has called on the government to suspend the 2028 elections, arguing that they risk being manipulated by the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Instead, he has urged the formation of an inclusive government focused on addressing citizens’ everyday challenges.

The IGA, according to Chamuka would tackle long-standing national grievances including the Gukurahundi atrocities, compensation for victims and broader economic recovery.

“We are not enemies of the state, but advocates for a better Zimbabwe,” he said.

His return has sparked debate, with critics questioning his motives and some alleging he is a “ZANU PF project”.

Chamuka has dismissed such claims insisting his focus remains on dialogue, unity and national progress.