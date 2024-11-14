Cimas iGo Marathon Puts Men’s Health in the Spotlight

Cimas Health Group is gearing up for its annual iGo half-marathon, set to take place in Harare and Bulawayo this November.

This year’s marathon, running under the theme “Men’s Health Champions Build Healthier Communities”, aims to promote awareness of prostate and testicular cancer, as well as other health challenges men face. The Harare leg kicks off on Sunday, at ZB Sports Club, while Bulawayo hosts its race on November 24 at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

The event features three race categories: a 21km half-marathon starting at 5:30 AM, followed by a 10km race at 6:00 AM, and a 5km race at 6:30 AM. Participants can register online for a fee of US$15, which covers a race pack including a T-shirt, string bag, and medal.

Cimas CEO Vuli Ndlovu highlighted the marathon’s alignment with Movember, a global initiative that raises awareness about men’s health issues.

“Movember focuses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety. As Cimas Health Group, we are proud to host the iGo half-marathon to bring attention to these issues,” he said.

He stressed the importance of men taking charge of their health through regular check-ups and screenings. “Prostate cancer affects approximately 1.3 million men annually, and one in seven will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime. Early detection can save lives,” Ndlovu added.

Proceeds from the marathon will go to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, continuing a tradition of corporate social responsibility. Last year’s marathon raised over US$13,000, benefiting cancer awareness and support initiatives.

“With 1,422 participants last year, we anticipate an even larger turnout this year. This marathon is more than a race; it’s a movement to foster a culture where men feel empowered to address their health concerns,” Ndlovu said.

While the marathon is aimed at championing men’s health, women are encouraged to participate and support their partners’ wellbeing.

Ndlovu underscored the role of the broader community in breaking the stigma around men seeking medical help.

“The Cimas iGo wellness programme reflects our commitment to holistic health. Beyond the marathon, we provide activities such as health screenings and fitness events, promoting a healthier lifestyle for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

With a growing emphasis on preventative care and open dialogue, Cimas hopes this year’s marathon will not only raise awareness but inspire lasting change in attitudes toward men’s health.

Registration is open, and the public is encouraged to lace up their running shoes for a worthy cause.

