Anti-Corruption Training By Justice Lawrence Gidudu Of Uganda In Pictures News By Munashe Chokodza Last updated Jan 27, 2020 ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, headof Anti Corruption divison of the high court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gidudu and Luke Malaba Chief Justice posing for a picture at the Anti-Corruption training Share Chief Justice, Luke Malaba addressing the opening ceremony of training workshop for the National Prosecuting Authority, Judicial Services Commission and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission From left to right: ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, head of Anti Corruption division of the high court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gidudu and Chief Justice Luke Malaba. Deputy Commissioner General-Crime Ngirandi presenting at the Anti Corruption training workshop at HICC today Special anti-corruption unit chairperson, Thabani Mpofu presenting during the Anti Corruption training Part of the trainers and trainees at the ongoing anti-corruption training workshop the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption CommissionUganda The CranesZimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin