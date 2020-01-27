You cannot copy content of this page

Anti-Corruption Training By Justice Lawrence Gidudu Of Uganda In Pictures

News
By Munashe Chokodza
ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, headof Anti Corruption divison of the high court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gidudu and Luke Malaba Chief Justice posing for a picture at the Anti-Corruption training
Chief Justice, Luke Malaba addressing the opening ceremony of training workshop for the National Prosecuting Authority, Judicial Services Commission and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
From left to right: ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, head of Anti Corruption division of the high court of Uganda Justice Lawrence Gidudu and Chief Justice Luke Malaba.
Deputy Commissioner General-Crime Ngirandi presenting at the Anti Corruption training workshop at HICC today
Special anti-corruption unit chairperson, Thabani Mpofu presenting during the Anti Corruption training
Part of the trainers and trainees at the ongoing anti-corruption training workshop 
Munashe Chokodza 399 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

More Stories

Zim Turns to Uganda as Corruption Levels Worsen

Lucrative Perks For NPA Officers Handling Corruption Cases

Epworth’s Backyard Abortion Facilities, A Haven For…

1 of 1,300
error: Content is protected !!