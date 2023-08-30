Complainant In Torro Trial Faces Scrutiny Over Discrepancies In Testimony

THE trial of socialite Charles Guvamatanga popularly known as Torro in music circles continued on Wednesday with his lawyers taking his accuser to task to explain discrepancies in her testimony.

Torro is alleged to have raped a relative, allegations he vehemently denied when his trial opened on Tuesday describing the allegations as a fabrication and an unbelievable creation.

The lawyers also questioned her alleged silence during the alleged rape describing it as suspicious for a virgin not to make noise while being violated.

This is after the girl told the court that she was a virgin when the alleged sexual act occured and never screamed or made noise during the act which lasted approximately 15 minutes.

It is the defence’s argument that no virgin girl could be deflowered and remain silent especially under rape circumstances and then not tell the police that she had lost her virginity.

Reports are that she then made a call to her sister who was sleeping in another room five meters away from the alleged crime scene which also became a subject for questioning.

The lawyers asked why she could not walk to her sisters than getting off her bed and locking the door before making a call stating this fit into their defence that she made the call to counter Torro who had threatened reporting her to her sisters after she stormed into his room naked and demanding sexual intercourse.

It is also their argument that the accusers testimony is riddled with inconsistencies stating that what she told the police, her sisters, her nurse and the court was contradicting.

They pointed out that when she was giving her testimony, she stated that she called her sister and told her about the act on the phone but before the court she stated that she called her sister and narrated her alleged ordeal in person.

The defence also stated that her sisters’ statements also exonerated Torro as they gave statements to the effect that they went to the said room of crime in search of clues but could not find anything to suggest something had happened.

Torro insists the girl’s whole story is false and unbelievable.

“For example, why would she not scream when she allegedly saw that accused was about to rape her or even during the alleged rape or soon after since she knew her sisters were in the lounge just about 6m away.

“It is also curious why the tight-fitting clothing that the complainant was in did not show any signs of force and that when the complainant’s sisters inspected the alleged crime scene there was no evidence consistent with the allegations. These are poorly choreographed rape allegations by someone desperate to save face and embarrassed,” his lawyers submitted.