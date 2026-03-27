Crime Rate Jumps in Late 2025, Harare Emerges as Hotspot

The country recorded a sharp rise in crime in the final quarter of 2025 with police logging more than 426 000 offences between October and December according to a new report by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

The agency said the increase reflects a growing burden on communities and law enforcement, warning that crime is having far-reaching social and economic consequences.

“The Zimbabwean community has of late experienced more incidences of crime… such vices leave society entangled with emotional, psychological and physical damage,” the report said.

The report shows that 426 946 offences were recorded between October and December 2025 a 12.1% rise from the previous quarter.

“The police recorded 426 946 offences… a 12.1 percent increase from 380 727 in the third quarter of 2025,” it said.

This pushed the national crime rate to 2 812.7 offences per 100 000 people,up from 2 508.3 previously.

A significant portion of crimes fell under public safety and state security, largely driven by traffic violations which made up the majority of reported cases.

The report also identified theft, assaults and burglary as among the most common offences affecting communities.

The capital, Harare recorded the highest crime rate in the country with more than 150 000 cases reported.

“Harare recorded the highest vulnerability, with a crime rate of 6 195.3 per 100 000 population more than double the national average,” the report noted.

Other provinces including Bulawayo and Masvingo also recorded elevated crime levels.

More than 367 000 people were charged during the period with men making up the overwhelming majority.

“Males accounted for 88 percent of the total,” the report said, adding that male offending rates were significantly higher than those for females.

The report emphasised that crime statistics are essential for shaping government responses.

“Crime statistics reveal trends in criminal activities, enabling policymakers… to develop evidence-based strategic interventions,” it said.

Data used in the report was compiled from the Zimbabwe Republic Police although officials acknowledged it does not capture unreported crimes.

Authorities say the findings will guide efforts to tackle rising crime and improve safety across the country.