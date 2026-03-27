Government Steps Up Fight Against January Disease

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Government says it is intensifying efforts to combat January disease in cattle following growing concern among lawmakers over its spread across the country.

The issue was raised in Parliament by Mwenezi North legislator Master Makope who asked what measures were being taken to develop a vaccine and protect livestock from the disease.

Responding, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said authorities are focusing on prevention, particularly through controlling tick infestations which are the main cause of the disease.

“We received a lot of rainfall between November and January this year. As a result, January disease was prevalent because there were too many ticks,” he said.

The minister said changing weather patterns are worsening the situation, with cases now occurring outside the traditional peak period.

“Due to climate change, we can now get January disease even in March or April… it is a disease that we would want to prevent at all times,” he said.

January disease, also known as theileriosis is a tick-borne infection that has caused significant cattle losses in Zimbabwe in recent years.

To curb the spread, the government has rolled out interventions including the Presidential Tick Grease Programme, which distributes tick-control products to farmers.

Authorities have also introduced an intensive dipping programme known as “5-5-4”.

“The cattle have to be dipped once every five days, followed again after five days and thereafter after four days,” Mr Masuka explained.

The approach is designed to break the tick life cycle and reduce infection rates.

However, some MPs warned that the high cost of tick-control chemicals could undermine these efforts.

Pelandaba member of Parliament Joseph Tshuma said similar products are significantly cheaper in neighbouring countries.

“In Zambia, these chemicals cost about US$20, while in Zimbabwe they range between US$80 and US$100,” he said.

In response, Minister Masuka said the government would investigate the price disparities in collaboration with other ministries.

“We shall investigate… so that we can supply our farmers with chemicals that are affordable,” he said.

He improving access to treatment and prevention measures will be key to protecting the country’s cattle herd and safeguarding rural livelihoods.