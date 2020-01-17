Don’t Rush Me: Bounty Lisa

Following backlash from social media users over her “confusion” to shelve seeking medical attention, Zimdancehall chanter Bounty Lisa has called for public patience saying she still has to finish some spiritual processes she had already committed to.

The singer, born Lynette Musenyi has been getting spiritual help from Prophet Walter Magaya at his Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries.

However, after her ordeal came into the public domain, many well-wishers have come on board donating funds for her medical attention.

She is also under increasing pressure to urgently undergo an operation but Soul Jah Love’s ex-wife has chosen to see through her spiritual processes incensing social media users who felt she was being ungrateful.

But speaking to popular comedienne Mai Titi in a live video last night, Bounty Lisa called for restraint saying she needs to finish spiritual processes already in motion.

“I thank everyone for the love and donations channeled at me. However, it is not like I was sitting all this time shunning to visit medical professionals. I spent the whole of last year on trips to South Africa in search of medical attention, and because the growth was not painful they scheduled my next appointment there is October 2020.

“There has been a section of people who have been accusing me of ignoring doctors’ attention as soon as the funds were availed in form of donations. But, as I said, there have been other things I had already been doing before my ordeal came into the public domain and it is a process.

“I need to finish with the spiritual process at PHD first, I can not be in places at one time, I need to finish the first process I had committed to,” said the singer.