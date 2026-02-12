Early Detection Key in Fight Against Cancer

By Natasha Mungofa and Beatrice Mhundwa

Cancer is a serious disease that happens when normal cells in the body change in ways that cause them to grow out of control. This can lead to the spread of these cells to other parts of the body. It can affect both men and women and comes in many types, including breast, cervical, ovarian, prostate, and testicular cancer.

Although cancer can affect anyone, finding it early and being aware of the signs can make a big difference in treatment and recovery. By sharing knowledge and supporting each other, we can help fight this disease together.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, yet many lives could be saved through one powerful strategy: early detection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. While Zimbabwe is not named specifically, it is part of this group and faces a serious cancer burden.

According to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, early detection through regular screening and awareness activities gives individuals the best chance of effective treatment and improved survival, as many cancers are more treatable when found before they advance.

Peace of mind is knowing your status. A simple test today can protect your life tomorrow. Cancer caught early is often treated successfully.

Early detection of cancer means finding cancer before symptoms appear. Treatment is simpler, safer, and more successful.

Early detection also means less aggressive treatment is needed. Early detection involves attending routine cancer screening even when you feel healthy, and paying attention to unusual changes, including lumps, pain, bleeding, weight loss and sores that do not heal. Do not ignore changes because they do not hurt. If something feels wrong, go to a clinic and seek immediate care.

In many communities, people are afraid to go for cancer screening. Some fear the possibility of a positive result, while others believe screening is only necessary when they feel sick. This fear often causes delays in finding medical help, allowing cancer to grow and spread silently.

In reality, screening is meant for people who feel healthy and want to protect their future.

This dovetails with what The Health Shenanigans Podcast Host & Lead Ms Amanda Matseketsa delved into the need to sensitise communities about the benefits of early detection and screening.

Take advantage of free cancer programs offered. Cost should never stop you from knowing your health status.

Avoid fear and myths. Cancer screening tools are safe. These include physical checks by health workers and the use of medical equipment such as mobile breast machines, X-ray scans of the breast, PSA blood tests and mammography.

In the fight against cancer, timely action is crucial. If your doctor refers you for further tests, make it a priority to attend promptly early follow-ups can save lives. Let’s encourage one another, as early detection works best when communities support each other.

Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; get screened as part of your regular health routine, just like checking your blood pressure or sugar levels. Remember, your life matters, and together, we can motivate each other to prioritise our health.

Natasha Mungofa & Beatrice Mhundwa are Harare Institute of Public Health National Diploma students in Biomedical Engineering