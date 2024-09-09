Fossil Confirms It Will Redo Lorraine Drive Roadworks Following Transport Ministry’s Directive

by Shorai Murwira and Dyson Murwira

Fossil Contracting has confirmed that it will redo the rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare following a directive from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development

The statement came 24 hours after a 263Chat investigation unearthed that Fossil contracting used sub-standard material and it was ordered by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to redo the construction work.

In a statement, Fossil Contracting said, “This serves to notify the public and stakeholders that Fossil Contracting will commence works on Lorraine Drive from 16 September 2024 to December 2024 as contracted by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Fossil Constructing apologizes for the inconvenience caused during the construction of Lorraine Drive,” reads part of the statement.

The company also vowed to engage and keep working with relevant stakeholders for a perfect job.

During the probe, Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe had said Fossil would start the process on 16 September 2024.

Fossil Contracting was contracted by the Ministry of Transport for the project.

Lorraine Drive was rehabilitated as a detour for the Harare-Chirundu Upgrade in April 2024. However, the tar collapsed because the contractor had used substandard material and opened it before the asphalt was ready.

During 263Chat’s investigation, motorists fumed over the state of Lorraine Drive after its rehabilitation:

“That road is atrocious; it is a mockery to motorists. I almost lost my car and life when I hit the contours on the road. I was expecting it to be smooth sailing, but right by the curve, there were contour-like ridges in the middle of the road. I veered off the road and lost control of the vehicle before stopping, miraculously, avoiding hitting a tree.” said Lovejoy Mtongwiza a local journalist who once passed through the road.

Following Fossil Contracting’s promise to redo the road, Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe expressed her frustration over the lack of oversight during the construction process. “This is not just about Fossil Contracting’s mistake; it’s about how such projects are managed from the start. We need stricter oversight on public works, especially when taxpayer money is involved.”

“When tenders are being flighted they should have specifications that are given to the successful contractors. The Ministry of Transport should work hand in hand with the City of Harare engineers to monitor the quality of work and materials used. Because if some contractors are not monitored, they take advantage and use shortcuts.”

Kadzombe also suggested that an independent review be conducted to ensure that such issues do not recur on Harare’s road rehabilitation projects.