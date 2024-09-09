Health Authorities Warn of Dangerous ‘Full Body Scans’ and Illegal Medicine Sales

The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA) and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) have raised serious concerns over the proliferation of unauthorized medical practices involving dubious “full body scans” and the sale of medicines by unlicensed personnel.

These unauthorized services, which falsely claim to use magnetic resonance technology, pose a significant health risk, especially as unqualified individuals diagnose and prescribe treatments for chronic conditions to unsuspecting patients.

In a statement, MCAZ director Richard Rukwata, and HPA acting secretary general, Clotilda Chimbwanda, expressed serious concerns over the proliferation of scan machines being operated by unqualified individuals, who prescribe and sell both conventional and complementary medicines.

“The Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA) and Medicines Control Authority Zimbabwe (MCAZ) have noted with concern the sprouting of unauthorised use of dubious magnetic resonance machines offering a service popularly called ‘full body scan.’

“It has been noted that these alleged magnetic resonance machines are being used by unqualified and unauthorized personnel who then proceed to prescribe and sell medicines (both conventional and complementary) for chronic conditions to the unsuspecting public. This poses a serious risk of misdiagnosis and mistreatment to the public.

The authorities are working in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to investigate these illegal activities, confiscate unauthorized equipment, and prosecute those found in violation of the law. Additionally, unlicensed persons found selling registered or unregistered medicines will face legal action.

“In conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two authorities will be undertaking investigations and confiscating all such offensive equipment as well as prosecuting the persons operating the said machines illegally.

“At the same time, the medicines will be confiscated (both registered and unregistered) from unlicensed persons and unlicensed premises,” the statement reads.

The actions of these operators violate key provisions of Zimbabwean law, including Section 126 of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19), which clearly stipulates that only licensed and registered professionals are authorized to diagnose and treat patients. Selling medicines from unlicensed premises further contravenes Sections 50, 52, and 106 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, which regulate the sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

