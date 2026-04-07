Government Warns Against Sharing Graphic Accident Scenes

Government has strongly condemned the circulation of graphic images from road accident scenes on social media warning that those responsible could face prosecution.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said authorities were deeply concerned about the growing trend describing it as distressing and insensitive to grieving families.

The warning comes after a series of fatal road accidents claimed multiple lives over the Easter period including members of the Mujuru family and supporters of Highlanders Football Club.

“Cabinet expressed its deepest condolences following the report by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Felix Mhona on the tragic loss of six Mujuru family members in a road traffic accident on Thursday, 2nd April 2026,” said Soda.

He added that condolences were also extended to the families of seven Highlanders supporters who died in a crash along the Bulawayo–Beitbridge Road on Friday as well as four members of another family killed along the Shangani–Bulawayo Road.

Beyond the loss of life, Cabinet turned its attention to the circulation of images and videos from accident scenes many of which have been widely shared online.

“Cabinet further expressed concern over the circulation of road accident scenes on social media platforms and strongly discourages the public from engaging in such untoward acts. In that regard, Cabinet warns the public that appropriate measures will be taken against anyone found responsible for such conduct,” said Soda.

He said such material not only violates the dignity of victims but can also cause additional trauma to families who may learn of their loved ones’ deaths through social media.

“The cabinet today looked into that issue and seriously condemned such acts. so going forward the law is going to take its course,” he said.

The minister highlighted the emotional toll on relatives who encounter graphic images of loved ones before receiving official notification.

“I’m aware that a lot of people are concerned about such acts especially if you could imagine finding that your relative is passed on through social media and how much troubling it becomes. So this is exactly what we would want to avoid and going forward you will see that a lot of people will be tried before the courts already.” he said

The Minister warned that existing laws could be used to prosecute individuals who share such content signalling a tougher stance from the Government.

“We have some laws that provides for prosecution of people who would have conducted themselves in such acts. Going forward you will see the law taking its course,” he said.

A detailed report on the Easter holiday accidents is expected to be presented to Cabinet in due course as officials continue to assess both the causes of the crashes and the broader public response.