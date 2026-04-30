Woman Jailed After Biting Off Neighbour’s Ear in Jealousy Attack

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 24-year-old woman from Glen View has been sentenced to nine months in prison after biting off part of her neighbour’s ear during a violent confrontation over alleged infidelity.

Bridget Jengwa was convicted by the Mbare Magistrates’ Court of assaulting her 21-year-old neighbour following accusations that the younger woman was involved in an affair with her husband.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the attack took place on 20 April 2026 at the victim’s home in Churu Farm, Glen View.

“The offender assaulted the victim with open hands before dragging her and biting off a portion of her right ear,” the prosecution authority said.

The court heard that the victim’s mother tried to intervene and calm the situation, but efforts to stop the assault were unsuccessful.

According to prosecutors, Jengwa then fled the scene carrying her child after dropping the severed part of the ear on the floor.

The victim was left bleeding heavily and suffered permanent disfigurement.

“The victim sustained permanent disfigurement as a result of the attack,” the NPAZ said.

Jengwa was originally sentenced to 12 months in prison with three months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

She will serve an effective nine-month jail term.