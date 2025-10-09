NetOne CEO Launches 2025 Albun Honde Valley Marathon

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, has officially launched the 2025 edition of the NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon, describing the event as more than a sporting competition but a movement that celebrates health, unity, and the natural beauty of Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands.

Speaking during the press launch, Mushanawani said the marathon had grown to become a signature event on the national sports and tourism calendar, embodying the spirit of endurance, wellness, and community togetherness.

“This is not just a marathon. It is a movement — a celebration of health, wellness, community spirit, and the breathtaking beauty of our Eastern Highlands,” he said.

He added that the Honde Valley’s lush hills, waterfalls, and fresh mountain air offered participants an experience that went beyond running, allowing them to connect with nature and the local community.

Mushanawani emphasized that the marathon aligns with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), particularly its goals of improving national health, promoting tourism, and fostering social cohesion. “We believe that a healthy nation is a productive nation,” he said. “Initiatives such as this marathon encourage physical activity, mental wellness, and community unity.”

The NetOne CEO also highlighted the event’s role in promoting domestic tourism, noting that Honde Valley remains one of Zimbabwe’s most scenic yet underappreciated destinations. He invited both local and international visitors to explore its unique charm — from the morning sun rising over misty mountains to the aroma of freshly harvested coffee and bananas.

Mushanawani expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners, and the people of Honde Valley for their unwavering support in making the marathon a success year after year. “Together, we are building something greater than a race — we are nurturing a tradition that celebrates resilience, unity, and the human spirit,” he said.

He encouraged runners to wear their NetOne-branded race packs with pride, saying the event symbolizes collective strength and national progress.

As the countdown to the 2025 marathon begins, Mushanawani urged participants and supporters to view the event as part of a larger vision for a healthier and more connected Zimbabwe. “Every step taken on this scenic route contributes to a larger goal — a healthier, more connected, and more sustainable Zimbabwe,” he said.

He concluded his remarks by rallying the nation to unite under one purpose: “Let’s run for health, for happiness, and for the love of this incredible land we call home. Together, under one banner, one spirit, one nation — One NetOne.”

The 2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon is expected to attract runners from across Zimbabwe and the region, reaffirming NetOne’s commitment to promoting fitness, tourism, and social development through sport.