New Campaign Boosts Zim Vaccination Drive

The government has marked notable progress in its vaccination campaign after registering daily and weekly record number of vaccinations last week.

Following the vaccination campaign in schools, 584 006 doses were administered, beating the previous weekly record of 517 933 set in the third week of August last year and a daily record of 139 213 doses was set on Friday against 104 574 doses set on August 17 as a result of campaigns in schools.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily updates, the number of people who received their first dose by Saturday increased rapidly to 4 882 350, with 9,6 percent of them getting that dose in the last week.

The total for second doses reached 3 484 900 and 248 733 for third doses.

The cumulative total number of vaccines administered to date 8 616 023.

“There is still one worrying figure, that 1 397 450 people have received the first dose, but not a second. In terms of percentages, it now seems that 31,85 percent of the total population of Zimbabwe, estimated at a little over 15,33 million have entered the vaccination program and received at least one dose,” said MoHCC.

Ministry of Health and Child Care believes there are 11 239 749 Zimbabweans aged 12 and over. Of these 43,44 percent have received their first dose, 31,01 percent their second dose, and 2,21 percent their booster shot.

Since at least 70 percent of this age group need to have had at least both shots we are still well below the halfway mark, and general medical experts want to see everyone in this age group fully vaccinated.

The vaccination blitz continues this week and runs in two phases all the way into May. This should see the schoolchildren getting their first dose in the first phase and their second dose in the second phase with most of the waiting period between doses in the holidays.