Rinomhota Withdraws from Warriors Camp Over Family Matter

Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota has withdrawn from the national team camp after requesting permission to attend to an urgent family matter, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has confirmed.

In a statement, Zifa said the decision was reached following discussions between the player, the technical team and the association adding that it was taken “in the best interests of all parties”.

“Zifa respects and supports the player’s decision and appreciates the professional manner in which the matter was handled,” the association said.

The football governing body said Rinomhota remains part of the national team setup and that it looks forward to his return once the issue has been resolved.

Zifa also appealed to the public and the media to respect the privacy of the player and his family during this period.

Rinomhota who was expected to be part of the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament said the decision to step away had been a painful one.

“I am deeply gutted to miss out on a tournament of this magnitude.Representing Zimbabwe at the highest level has always been a source of pride.” Rinomhota said

The midfielder explained that while he was fully committed to the national team, the family matter meant he was not in the right psychological space to give his best on the pitch.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. I remain fully committed to the national team and look forward to returning to duty once the family matter has been resolved.” he said

He also wished his teammates and the technical staff well saying he would be supporting the squad “wholeheartedly” and praying for Zimbabwe’s success at the tournament.

Rinomhota thanked Zifa for its support and echoed the association’s call for privacy for himself and his family.