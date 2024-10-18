New Initiative, Save the Girl Child Network, Aims to Unlock Girl Child Potential

A new initiative aimed at empowering young girls through education, leadership, and community development has been officially launched.

Ms. Iphithule Ncube founder of the initiative Save the Girl Child Network says the organisation is focused on advancing gender equality by unlocking the potential of girls and fostering transformative change across communities.

“Our mission is clear: to unlock the potential of girls and thereby unleash transformative change in the communities they belong to. We envision a world where girls are afforded equal opportunities, resources, and unwavering support, enabling them to flourish and reach their full potential,” Ncube said at the launch event.

Save the Girl Child Network, Ncube said plans to achieve this by offering programs focused on education and leadership development, equipping girls with the skills and confidence needed to lead and succeed.

She said these initiatives are designed to address the barriers that prevent many girls from accessing the education and opportunities they deserve.

“We invite partnerships with like-minded individuals, young entrepreneurs, and organizations to advance girls’ education and literacy,” Ncube urged, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts in driving meaningful change.

She added “Together, we can empower girls through leadership and skills development programs and support community-driven initiatives.”

Ncube also pledged transparency and accountability as guiding principles for the organization, promising that resources will be managed effectively to ensure maximum impact.

“I personally pledge transparency and accountability in all of our operations, and we will deliver measurable results and regularly report our progress.

“Together, we can unlock the vast potential within each girl and create ripple effects of change. I urge you to join us in this transformative journey toward a brighter, more equitable future.” she said.

