Parliament to Debate CAB 3 as Public Input Reviewed

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, says Parliament is expected to begin formal debate on a constitutional bill next week, with the legislative process likely to be completed by the end of June.

Speaking on the progress of the proposed legislation, Minister Ziyambi said parliamentary portfolio committees were currently finalising reports based on submissions received from members of the public and evidence gathered during nationwide public hearings.

“The portfolio committees have been looking at the submissions that were brought to Parliament as well as what they gathered during public hearings, so they’ve been compiling their report, which will hopefully be done by this weekend,” he said.

Once Parliament resumes sitting next week, the minister said he would formally introduce the bill for its first reading.

As a constitutional amendment, the proposed law will not require scrutiny by the Parliamentary Legal Committee before proceeding to the next stage, he explained.

“It being a constitutional bill, it’s not required to go to the Parliamentary Legal Committee, which would then allow me, if I am comfortable, to proceed to the second reading speech,” Ziyambi said.

During the second reading, the Minister said he would explain the bill in detail to legislators, outlining its provisions, objectives and rationale while opening debate in the National Assembly.

Portfolio committees that conducted public consultations will then table reports summarising citizens’ views and recommendations gathered during hearings.

“The various committees that undertook public hearings can then present their committee reports on what members of the public said, on what they also believe the bill should be,” he said.

The legislation will then be opened for debate by all Members of Parliament, who will be able to propose amendments, raise concerns and suggest changes to specific clauses.

Ziyambi said government remained open to revising or removing parts of the bill depending on the outcome of parliamentary debate.

“If there is need to adjust or to drop some clauses, I will then in my closing speech after the second reading indicate if that consideration will be done,” he said.

He added that the committee stage would follow once parliamentary debate had concluded, although the final process would depend on how discussions unfold in the House.

“Hopefully we should be able to conclude the processes by end of June,” Ziyambi said.

The proposed constitutional bill is expected to draw significant public and political attention as lawmakers begin debating its provisions in the coming weeks.