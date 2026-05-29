Love Stalker Busted In Cyber Terror Drama

A Harare woman, Annalisa Muguwe is spending nights in police cells after her alleged “obsession” with a local businessman spiralled into a chilling cyberstalking and harassment drama that has left investigators stunned.

Muguwe was arrested yesterday and is now facing serious charges under the Cyber and Data Protection Act as well as breaching a protection order issued on February 14, 2025.

And insiders are not holding back!

“This is a clear case of someone who refused to let go.The complainant tried to move on, even sought protection from the courts, but the accused allegedly kept coming back — again and again.” said a source close to investigations.

According to sources, the drama has been brewing for three years after the businessman reportedly dumped Muguwe and cut off contact.

But instead of moving on, Muguwe allegedly turned his life into a nightmare!

“She allegedly started stalking him through social media, through friends, through anyone linked to him .It became a full-blown obsession.” said another source

Despite a court order barring her from any contact, Muguwe allegedly continued to push her way into the businessman’s life — ignoring the law and escalating her actions.

Investigators claim things took a darker turn when the businessman left the country.

“That’s when the cyber attacks allegedly intensified. There are claims she started spreading damaging information and trying to tarnish his image just to get his attention.”

Authorities say the alleged actions caused serious distress and reputational harm, forming a key part of the State’s case.

“This is not just harassment — it’s alleged cyberbullying and defiance of a court order,” the source added. “It’s very serious.”

The businessman, who has kept a low profile is said to have gone the legal route after failing to shake off the alleged persistent contact.

“He tried everything — distancing himself, ignoring her — but it didn’t stop. That’s why he got a protection order.” said the source

Now the law has caught up.

Muguwe remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon as the explosive case unfolds.

Meanwhile, police say investigations are continuing, warning that cyberstalking and online harassment are crimes that can land offenders behind bars.