Harare Mob Justice Turns Deadly as Man Dies After Brutal Assault

By Judith Nyuke

A brutal act of mob justice in Waterfalls, Harare, ended in tragedy when a group of five people allegedly beat an unidentified man to death over a stolen bag.

Florence Mawere (54), Joel Mawere (19), Cosmas Tatenda Takaendesa (36), Kudiwa Siyamwi (22), and Shingirayi Chawira (35), appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo today charged with murder.

​The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, alleges that on May 23, 2026, the deceased was walking along Selsey Road in Grobbie Park, Waterfalls, when the accused approached him and accused him of stealing Mawere’s bag.

​The suspects reportedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately before tying him to a ZESA pole with a rope.

They allegedly continued the beating using tree branches, polythene pipes, and sjamboks, while simultaneously pouring cold water on him, resulting in his death.