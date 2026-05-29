Why Zimbabwe’s Medical Aid Societies Became Healthcare Providers and Why it Still Matters

A debate over proposed changes to Zimbabwe’s Medical Aid Societies Regulations has reignited questions about the role of medical aid providers in the country’s healthcare system.

At the centre of the discussion is whether medical aid societies should continue operating clinics, pharmacies and laboratories or return to what many see as their traditional role of financing medical care.

In principle, medical aid societies are designed to pool financial risk and pay for treatment rather than provide healthcare directly.

But Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, shaped by years of economic instability and infrastructure shortages has evolved under circumstances far removed from ideal conditions.

Supporters of medical aid involvement in healthcare provision argue that the sector stepped into service delivery not for commercial expansion but out of necessity.

Healthcare gaps drove intervention

According to industry accounts, medical aid societies entered healthcare provision during periods when public and private healthcare infrastructure struggled to meet demand.

Zimbabwe has faced repeated shortages of laboratories, clinics and pharmacies over the years often worsened by economic crises and skills migration.

Rather than asking whether medical aid societies should provide healthcare, the question at the time became whether essential services would exist at all.

One example often cited dates back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when diagnostic laboratory services were reportedly threatened after key specialists prepared to leave the country.

Without a private operator willing to take over, medical aid providers stepped in to preserve services relied upon by thousands of members.

For providers such as Cimas Health Group, access to laboratory testing was viewed as essential to maintaining continuity in diagnosis and treatment.

Industry observers say intervention was less about expanding influence and more about preventing a collapse in access to care.

Hyperinflation changed the rules

A second turning point came during Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation crisis in the early 2000s.

At the height of economic instability, healthcare providers increasingly stopped accepting medical aid cards instead demanding cash payments upfront as rapidly changing prices made delayed reimbursements difficult to sustain.

The shift left many patients exposed to significant out-of-pocket expenses despite being covered by medical aid schemes.

For families already under economic strain, access to treatment increasingly depended on whether they had immediate cash available.

Medical aid societies responded by establishing clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic centres to guarantee treatment access for their members.

Industry representatives argue that this expansion was defensive rather than opportunistic aimed at restoring predictability in healthcare delivery and protecting patients from catastrophic medical costs.

Low-income earners most affected

The debate also highlights concerns around affordability for low-income members.

Many medical aid contributors in Zimbabwe pay between US$5 and US$20 a month for basic healthcare packages far below the cost of private consultations that now typically range from US$30 upwards.

Critics of removing service provision warn that such reforms could disproportionately affect vulnerable groups particularly low-income earners who rely on medical aid-linked clinics and pharmacies for affordable care.

Public healthcare institutions, which would traditionally absorb these patients, continue to face challenges linked to underfunding, staff shortages and capacity constraints.

As a result, medical aid societies have increasingly operated parallel systems to bridge service gaps and ensure members receive practical value from their contributions.

Calls for balanced regulation

The current debate comes as policymakers consider reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, governance and competition in the healthcare sector.

Proponents of tighter regulation argue there should be clearer separation between funding and service provision to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

However, some healthcare stakeholders say regulation should take into account the country’s historical realities and existing structural weaknesses.

They argue that restricting medical aid societies from providing healthcare without first addressing provider shortages and affordability risks could recreate the same challenges that prompted their involvement in the first place.

Ultimately, the debate reflects broader questions about access, equity and the future of healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe.

As policymakers weigh reforms, many say the challenge will be finding a balance between stronger oversight and preserving access to affordable care for ordinary Zimbabweans.