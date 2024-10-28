fbpx
Monday, October 28, 2024
logo
mobile-logo
HomeNewsPolitics Should Serve People, Not Personal Gain: Chamisa
News
0 Comments

Politics Should Serve People, Not Personal Gain: Chamisa

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, urged political leaders to focus on service and integrity during a speech at his uncle Chomunorwa Chamisa’s memorial in Chidyamakuni Village, Chiwara, on Saturday.

 In his remarks, Chamisa spoke about the importance of placing the public’s needs above personal gain, reflecting on his own decision to decline a government pension.

“Since I left Parliament in 2018, I am entitled to a pension. I worked as a Minister and an MP, and I am entitled to a pension as per law…but I don’t have time for that because I am not in politics for money,” Chamisa said.

He called on those in public office to pursue genuine change over material benefits, highlighting what he views as the right motivations for political leadership.

“That’s what we want those in politics to do, not for benefits. Go and uplift people’s lives, not for titles or residential stands or a vehicle, you want a vehicle, go and work…Politics is about changing people’s lives, not your stomachs,” he said

In a diatribe aimed at some political figures especially those in CCC, Chamisa claimed that many leaders prioritize personal gain over the welfare of their constituents, aiming to represent their “stomachs” rather than the people they are meant to serve.

Members of the CCC especially Members of Parliament have been accused of ‘selling out’ at the expense of material benefits.

ALSO ON 263Chat:  Audio: Rotary International Press Conference re Free Surgical Treatment – Kenneth Chibesakunda

The legislators stand accused of defying calls to resign en masse from Parliament following recalls spearheaded by self-proclaiming  CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu

Share this article

Tags

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News
News
Health
News
News
News

You cannot copy content of this page