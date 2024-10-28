Politics Should Serve People, Not Personal Gain: Chamisa

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, urged political leaders to focus on service and integrity during a speech at his uncle Chomunorwa Chamisa’s memorial in Chidyamakuni Village, Chiwara, on Saturday.

In his remarks, Chamisa spoke about the importance of placing the public’s needs above personal gain, reflecting on his own decision to decline a government pension.

“Since I left Parliament in 2018, I am entitled to a pension. I worked as a Minister and an MP, and I am entitled to a pension as per law…but I don’t have time for that because I am not in politics for money,” Chamisa said.

He called on those in public office to pursue genuine change over material benefits, highlighting what he views as the right motivations for political leadership.

“That’s what we want those in politics to do, not for benefits. Go and uplift people’s lives, not for titles or residential stands or a vehicle, you want a vehicle, go and work…Politics is about changing people’s lives, not your stomachs,” he said

In a diatribe aimed at some political figures especially those in CCC, Chamisa claimed that many leaders prioritize personal gain over the welfare of their constituents, aiming to represent their “stomachs” rather than the people they are meant to serve.

Members of the CCC especially Members of Parliament have been accused of ‘selling out’ at the expense of material benefits.

The legislators stand accused of defying calls to resign en masse from Parliament following recalls spearheaded by self-proclaiming CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu

