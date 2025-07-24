Prevail International On Track To Deliver State-of-the-Art Parirenyatwa Facilities

Prevail International Group is making major strides in transforming Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, with work progressing well ahead of the scheduled handover date of September 1, 2025.

Among the key milestones is the complete refurbishment of Adlum Hostel, which houses student nurses. Once plagued by dilapidated infrastructure and poor sanitation, the hostel is now undergoing a sweeping overhaul that includes new plumbing systems, electrical rewiring, freshly tiled bathrooms, repainting, and refurnishing of rooms—all aimed at creating dignified, livable conditions for healthcare trainees.

The renovation of Adlum Hostel marks a critical shift toward prioritizing the wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers. Student nurses had long endured dire living conditions, which in many cases compromised their health and studies. The current upgrade not only reflects renewed investment in healthcare infrastructure but also a commitment to human dignity and professional training standards.

In tandem with the hostel upgrade, Prevail International has drilled eight solar-powered boreholes, each reaching 80 metres deep, to ensure consistent access to clean water across the entire hospital complex. These sustainable water systems are expected to ease pressure on municipal supply and improve sanitation standards.

The wider project—part of the Presidential Hospital Refurbishment Programme—includes the construction of a 21-bed renal dialysis unit, a paediatric operating theatre, and new ward facilities equipped with modern fittings and patient-friendly layouts. These developments are tailored to strengthen the hospital’s capacity in delivering critical care services.

Hospital staff, student nurses, and residents have expressed optimism that these upgrades will restore Parirenyatwa’s status as a top-tier referral institution, while also motivating healthcare workers who had long felt neglected.

As the countdown to the handover continues, officials say the improvements will not only impact patients but uplift the entire healthcare ecosystem.

“This is about restoring dignity—not only to the patients who come here for treatment but to the staff and trainees who live and work under these roofs every day,” said a senior health ministry official involved in the project.

With Prevail International on course to complete the works by September 1, the transformation of Parirenyatwa is being hailed as a beacon of what’s possible when infrastructure investment aligns with public health priorities.