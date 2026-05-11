Eighty Years Later, CARE’s Iconic Package Is Still Carrying Hope to Families on the Edge of Disaster

In the chaotic hours after disaster strikes, survival often comes down to the smallest things.

A mother searching for clean water after floods wash through her village. A child is trying to sleep under torn plastic sheets after an earthquake. Families displaced by conflict are cooking over open fires with whatever they can salvage from the ruins of their homes.

Long before large-scale humanitarian operations fully arrive, survivors are left navigating uncertainty alone — vulnerable to hunger, disease, exposure, and fear.

It is in these fragile moments that CARE says its newly redesigned CARE PACKAGE® for Emergencies is meant to intervene.

Eighty years after the first CARE PACKAGE® boxes arrived in post-war Europe carrying food and supplies for families devastated by World War II, the humanitarian organisation is reviving one of the world’s most recognisable symbols of aid for a new era defined by climate disasters, displacement, and deepening global crises.

The modern version is lighter, faster, and designed for a world where emergencies are becoming more frequent and more severe. But at its core, CARE says the mission remains unchanged: restoring dignity to people who have lost almost everything.

“When people survive a disaster, what they need first is not just aid — they need reassurance that they have not been forgotten,” humanitarian workers say.

On May 11, 1946, the first 15,000 CARE PACKAGE® boxes docked in Le Havre, France. Europe was still scarred by war. Entire communities had been flattened. Food shortages were widespread, and millions of families were struggling to rebuild their lives from rubble.

The packages — filled with canned meat, powdered milk, coffee, sugar, and other essentials — became a lifeline. They also became a symbol of humanity reaching across borders during one of the darkest chapters in modern history.

That legacy would eventually grow into CARE’s global humanitarian network, now operating in more than 120 countries.

Today, the world faces a different kind of emergency.

Climate-fueled floods are intensifying across Asia and Africa. Cyclones are displacing coastal communities. Conflict zones are producing record levels of forced migration. According to humanitarian agencies, millions of people are now being pushed into crisis faster than aid systems can respond.

CARE says the new CARE PACKAGE® for Emergencies was created to confront precisely that gap — the dangerous first days after catastrophe strikes, when families are most exposed, and traditional relief pipelines are still mobilising.

The emergency kits are designed to support a family of four for up to one month. Packed inside three waterproof, portable bags are nearly 40 essential items: tarpaulins for temporary shelter, solar lights, cooking utensils, hygiene supplies, water containers, and other household necessities.

But the innovation lies not only in what is inside the package, but it is also in how it moves.

Inspired partly by India’s dabbawalas — the famed delivery workers known for transporting food efficiently across crowded cities — CARE engineered the kits for rapid last-mile delivery into hard-to-reach disaster zones. The three-bag system distributes weight around the body, allowing one person to carry the full package while keeping their hands free.

That detail matters, aid workers say, especially for women who are often caring for children while navigating displacement or damaged terrain.

In emergency settings, portability can become a form of protection.

The kits are also customised for local realities. In flood-prone regions, families may receive mosquito nets, insect repellent, and water purification products. In colder climates, blankets and additional thermal supplies are included. Cooking tools and hygiene items are adapted to cultural and household needs.

“It is flexible, practical, and deeply human,” said Mona Sherpa, whose team helped pilot the initiative in Nepal.

“Inside, families find not just shelter, cooking supplies, hygiene items, and solar lighting — but the tools to regain a sense of stability and humanity,” she said.

The humanitarian response model has already been tested in countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Malawi, and the Philippines following floods, earthquakes, and typhoons. CARE says more than 1,200 kits have so far reached nearly 6,000 people during pilot deployments.

For families who received them, the impact extended beyond physical survival. Access to clean water reduced immediate health risks. Solar lights improved safety at night in overcrowded displacement settings. Cooking supplies allowed families to prepare meals again — restoring small routines that often disappear during a crisis.

Humanitarian experts say these moments of normalcy can be psychologically critical after trauma.

The relaunch of the CARE PACKAGE® also arrives at a time when the humanitarian sector itself is under immense strain. Global needs are rising sharply while funding gaps continue to widen, forcing aid organisations to rethink how quickly and effectively they can respond to emergencies.

CARE says its goal is to distribute at least 250,000 emergency packages by 2030, reaching one million people across disaster-prone regions in Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean.

For an organisation whose identity was built around simple boxes of food sent to war survivors eight decades ago, the renewed initiative is also a reminder that humanitarian aid is ultimately about something deeper than logistics.

It is about helping people reclaim fragments of normal life after everything familiar has been swept away.

And in a world increasingly shaped by crisis, that may matter now more than ever.