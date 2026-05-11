Millennium Heights Apartments Sell Out Fast

Millennium Heights is rising fast, with construction in full swing on its 1,000 apartments and demand outpacing supply at every turn. Block 6, comprising 65 units, sold out before ground was even broken and is now under construction.

Hot on its heels, Block 7 with 41 units, is already drawing a surge of eager buyers determined to secure their place in this landmark development.

The pace of sales underscores Millennium Heights as the most soughtafter residential investment on the market.

Out of the 1,000 apartments planned, 366 have already sold out, leaving just 634 still to be released onto the market. Demand is surging, driven largely by investors who are capitalizing on the booming short-term rental trend through platforms like Airbnb. This dual appeal — lifestyle living and income-generating potential — is fueling unprecedented interest and accelerating sales momentum.

The apartment estate, the brainchild of property giant Ken Sharpe has become the heartbeat of Zimbabwe’s new urban lifestyle, and the pace of sales tells the story. With the recent introduction of padel courts and the upcoming gym, the estate is going to be a vibrant destination for lifestyle living.

On completion, Millennium Heights will stand as a modern residential estate woven seamlessly into the grand vision of Millennium City. Residents will enjoy more than just apartments. They will be part of a vibrant ecosystem that integrates world-class amenities.

The US$100 million Mall of Zimbabwe, a premier shopping and entertainment destination, will be right at their doorstep.

The estate will connect effortlessly with Pokugara Residential Estate, offering elegant townhouses and family homes, while the Radisson Hotel-managed apartments will bring international hospitality standards, rooftop leisure decks, and co-working spaces to the community.

The block is the first such facility to be managed by Radisson Hotel in Zimbabwe.

This is not a stand-alone project. Millennium Heights is designed under a cluster system, ensuring integration with nearby built-up areas.

That means residents will benefit from shared infrastructure, enhanced security, and a network of communities that create convenience, connectivity, and a sense of belonging.

The appeal lies in the lifestyle as much as the investment. Buyers are drawn to the unmatched convenience of having everything within walking distance, from retail and recreation to hospitality and green spaces.

They see the future-ready design, solar energy, sustainable water systems, and smart infrastructure — as a guarantee of long-term value. And above all, they recognize Millennium Heights as a prestigious address that elevates property standards in Harare and beyond.

Visitors to Millennium Heights have separately confirmed that each block represents not just a home, but a stake in the country’s most ambitious urban transformation.