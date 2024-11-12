Youth Demand a Greater Role in Governance, WELEAD Survey Finds

A recent survey by local youth leadership and advocacy organization, WELEAD, has revealed the pressing needs and aspirations of the country’s young generation, with calls for an inclusive and pro-youth agenda resonating strongly.

WELEAD’s “What Youth Want” report, launched as part of their ongoing project, shows that young people feel marginalized in political and economic spheres, despite making up a significant demographic majority.

“Our youth feel excluded from critical spaces of decision-making, governance, and employment, creating a cycle of disenfranchisement,” says WELEAD in the report.

This cycle, the organization argues, has contributed to issues such as low youth voter turnout, a reliance on informal employment, and an increased risk of drug abuse among the nation’s young people.

Through a series of focus group discussions and an online questionnaire, the study gathered responses from over 300 youths across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces.

The data highlighted key obstacles to youth engagement, including prohibitive election nomination fees and limited access to resources for starting businesses.

“It’s deeply unfair, that every job advert demands at least ten years of experience, shutting out young talent,” said a 24-year-old respondent from Bulawayo

The research also found that many young people turn to online spaces for political engagement, as physical participation remains low due to fear of violence and distrust in political institutions.

WELEAD contends that these findings highlight the urgency for reforms, recommending that the government lower age requirements for political office, improve youth access to economic resources, and promote safe political engagement spaces.

Moreover, the study shows a distinct call for government-backed youth livelihood projects, such as agricultural and small business opportunities, that could address the nation’s high youth unemployment rate.

As WELEAD continues its three-year advocacy project, it aims to build a cohesive movement across Zimbabwe, fostering spaces where young voices are heard and acted upon.

“Development starts with the youth and we must collectively co-create a nation that recognizes and elevates their role,” the organization said

Former Masvingo Mayor, Shantel Chiwara says lack of resources is hampering youth participation in governance issues.

“As youth, we have a lot of disadvantages, we are being elbowed out by adults with financial resources. We have the ideas as youth but for the senior politicians have made politics a game of money which means we cannot compete equally with them. The recalls that occurred in 2023 were a direct attack to the youth despite having laws that allow youth participation,” said Chiwara who made history by becoming the youngest Mayor in the country.

She became a victim of internal fights in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and was recalled.

Passionate Fuza, a youth from Harare called for recognition and inclusion of young people in matters that affect them.

“Given that the youth constitute about 66% of the total populace, we need inclusion in decision making. We want to be recognised, not for young people to be put on platforms or on tables where they are just face powdering an already concluded agenda. We want to be at the forefront of youth related issues,” said Fuza

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

