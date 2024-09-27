Zimbabwe to Host 13th International Research Symposium Under Vision 2030 Agenda

The 13th edition of the Zimbabwe International Research Symposium (ZIRS) is set to take place at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) from October 14th to 15th, 2024, under the theme “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialization.”

The prestigious event, aims to bring together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to celebrate and exchange ideas on research excellence in Zimbabwe.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Dr. Partson Chikudza the Executive Director of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, noting its significance following a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am delighted to announce the upcoming 13th edition of the Zimbabwe International Symposium (ZIRS) to be hosted from the 14th-15th of October 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The event will be officiated by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa,” said Dr. Chikudza.

Since its inception in 1988, ZIRS has stood as Zimbabwe’s premier platform for celebrating research excellence.

Traditionally held biennially, the symposium provides a forum for researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue, showcase groundbreaking work, and shape the nation’s research and innovation landscape.

“The ZIRS is the premium research symposium hosted biennially since 1988 to celebrate research excellence in Zimbabwe. The Symposium is a great platform of interaction between researchers, captains of industry and policymakers with a target of exchanging ideas, showcasing research excellence and rewarding the same,” Dr. Chikudza said.

After the 12th edition in 2019, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the upcoming symposium a highly anticipated one.

“Due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we couldn’t host the subsequent editions,” Dr. Chikudza added.

This year, over 3,000 participants from diverse sectors of the economy are expected to attend. Dr. Chikudza highlighted the symposium’s role in shaping national policy, particularly in alignment with President Mnangagwa’s push for a knowledge-based economy.

“The event will attract more than 3,000 attendees from all sectors of the economy and deliberations at this forum will inform the national policy direction. As you may be aware, His Excellency is pushing an agenda to create a knowledge-based economy in which all national policies should be evidence-based,” said Dr. Chikudza.

One of the key highlights of the symposium will be the recognition of research excellence through 15 categories of awards, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering innovation. These awards, sponsored by various stakeholders, are part of Zimbabwe’s broader Vision 2030 agenda to become an upper-middle-income economy through science, technology, and innovation.

“During the 13th Symposium, 15 categories of awards will be honoured for exceptional work in research, innovation, and development. Various sponsors have come on board to fund particular awards in specific economic forums. These awards are a clear commitment by the Second Republic to recognizing excellence in research and development towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” Dr. Chikudza said.

The awards will spotlight research projects and innovations with the potential to address Zimbabwe’s pressing challenges. Selected projects may also receive further funding to advance their work to commercialization.

“Research projects, innovations, and inventions with potential to solve the problems we are facing as a country will be recognized, and the same has a potential for further funding to commercialization level,” he said.

Dr. Chikudza said several institutions, particularly Higher learning institutions and Research institutions, have since confirmed their participation.

