ZimTrade Chairman Highlights Opportunities for Export Growth at Zimbabwe Exporters Week

Zimbabwe’s export sector is poised for growth as ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion agency, gears up for its annual Zimbabwe Exporters Week. Scheduled to take place from October 14-18 in Bulawayo, the event aims to drive momentum for export-led economic development, with a packed agenda of workshops, seminars, and high-level networking opportunities.

In a strategic rebrand, ZimTrade Chairman Dr. Kupukile Mlambo emphasised the importance of the event’s new format. “Previously known as the ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference, we have extended the event to a full week to allow for more in-depth discussions and exploration of export opportunities,” said Mlambo.

One of the key initiatives during the week is the Digital Skills Training, in partnership with Google Africa, set for October 15. This training, tailored for youth and female-led businesses, will focus on leveraging digital platforms to fuel export growth. The effort aligns with existing ZimTrade programs like Eagles Nest and Next She Exporter, which have successfully empowered female and youth-led enterprises to break into regional and international markets.

“The digital economy presents a new frontier for our businesses, especially those led by women and young entrepreneurs. By equipping them with these tools, we are opening doors to new export markets,” Dr. Mlambo added

A highlight of the week is the Buyers Shop at Zim seminar, designed to link Zimbabwean businesses with international buyers from key markets, including Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Namibia, and the UK. This platform offers local enterprises the opportunity to showcase their products and establish new partnerships, underscoring ZimTrade’s commitment to driving export growth through international connections.

ZimTrade’s broader mission, according to Mlambo, includes facilitating both inward and outward trade missions, as well as supporting local businesses at trade fairs around the world. “By addressing industry-specific challenges, we aim to produce actionable resolutions that will inform our future activities and improve Zimbabwe’s export capacity,” he noted.

The week’s marquee event will be the Exporters Conference and Awards on October 17, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to deliver remarks as Guest of Honor. The conference, themed “Qala, Tanga, Start,” will see industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders convene to strategize on increasing exports and achieving the country’s ambitious targets of USD $7 billion in export earnings by 2023 and USD $14 billion by 2030.

Dr. Mlambo underscored the importance of collaboration between the private sector and government to achieve these goals. “By working together, we can drive Zimbabwe’s export growth and contribute to the country’s economic development,” he said.

By fostering dialogue, creating linkages, and encouraging new partnerships, ZimTrade aims to position the country as a competitive player in international markets.

The event is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders from across various sectors, encouraging Zimbabwean businesses to take full advantage of the opportunity to expand their export reach, gain insights into global market trends, and ultimately contribute to the nation’s economic growth trajectory.

“Zimbabwean businesses should seize the moment,” Dr. Mlambo urged. “This is a platform for growth, one that will help them unlock their potential and take their products beyond our borders.”

As preparations for the event gather pace, optimism abounds that Zimbabwe Exporters Week will not only highlight the nation’s potential but also lead to tangible outcomes for local businesses seeking to enter or expand in international markets.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

