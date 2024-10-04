ZRP Dismisses Arrest Rumors Amid $4 Million Bulawayo Heist Investigation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed that they are conducting active investigations following a daring armed robbery that took place on Thursday afternoon at a local financial institution in Bulawayo.

The incident occurred at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street, where a cash-in-transit team was ambushed by a group of six suspects.

In an official statement, the ZRP refuted rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the perpetrators have already been apprehended.

“The ZRP is still conducting investigations in connection with the armed robbery incident which occurred in Bulawayo on 03/10/24 at a local financial institution. The Police dismiss social media messages indicating that the suspects have been arrested. The Police will certainly keep the public and media informed on the latest developments in relation to this case,” read the statement.

Initial reports indicate that the suspects managed to make off with a staggering USD 4 million in cash.

The circumstances surrounding the heist, the ZRP revealed, suggest a possible inside job or a significant information leak.

As the police intensify their investigations, they have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring justice is served.

“The law will certainly take its course without fear or favor,” the police statement added, indicating that all efforts are being made to track down the perpetrators.

The ZRP has urged the public to disregard unverified information circulating on social media and to remain calm as investigations continue.

No arrests have been made as of yet, but police say updates will be provided as new information emerges.

