‘7.6 Million Zimbabweans In Danger of Acute Hunger’

The United Nations says Zimbabwe is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with 7.6 million people facing acute hunger and is urging immediate international support to address the dire situation.

The drought, one of the worst in the nation’s history, has decimated more than half of Zimbabwe’s harvest. Shifted rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells during the critical planting season have left vast regions parched, exacerbating water shortages and significantly impacting the economy.

Consequently, the Zimbabwean government has had to slash its growth projections. The crisis has also forced more than 22 percent of school-aged children out of school, as families grapple with the economic and social fallout.

Reena Ghelani, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Climate Crisis Coordinator for El Niño – La Niña, along with Valerie Guarnieri, the Assistant Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), and Edward Kallon, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Zimbabwe, have sounded the alarm following a week-long assessment mission in the country.

“It’s tragic. Families have harvested nothing at all, and their food stocks are empty,” said Guarnieri. “Families are now making survival decisions as the situation continues to worsen. We are in a race against time to provide assistance before the peak of the lean season between January and March next year.”

During their mission, the UN delegation met with senior government officials, including Vice-President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga and Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe. They also engaged with local authorities, humanitarian workers, and affected communities in Matobo District, Bulawayo, and Umguza District in Matebeleland Province, witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of the drought.

“The people we’ve met in Zimbabwe are facing a historic drought and need urgent support now,” emphasized Ghelani. “Moreover, Southern Africa may be facing extreme droughts like this one every decade: we need support for the medium term so that communities are not vulnerable to future shocks.”

Current estimates indicate that 5.9 million people in rural areas and 1.7 million in urban areas may face acute hunger during the upcoming lean period, extending until the next harvest in April 2025. President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a nationwide State of Disaster in April due to the severe drought conditions. In response, the government launched a national plan in May to address the drought’s impact, focusing on food distribution and imports.

The UN-coordinated Drought Flash Appeal for Zimbabwe, involving over 60 organizations, requires $429 million to assist 3.1 million people this year but is currently only 20 percent funded.

Edward Kallon highlighted the need for increased funding: “Thanks to early funding from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, the African Risk Capacity, and other partners, the UN and its partners have initiated anticipatory action and early response activities to mitigate the worst impacts of the drought. Now we need to scale up the response to ensure that no one dies of hunger and children remain in school.”