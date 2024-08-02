Home Affairs Minister Warns Against Civil Disobedience Ahead of SADC Summit

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has issued a stern warning to those allegedly plotting civil disobedience, highlighting that the government will not hesitate to maintain order.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare yesterday, Kazembe expressed the government’s awareness of clandestine meetings both locally and internationally aimed at inciting unrest.

“The security cluster is aware of the secret meetings being held locally and outside the country by those seeking to unleash civil disobedience. We will not be apologetic to exercise that mandate given the will of the people through universally acknowledged processes,” Kazembe said.

Kazembe criticized opposition groups, accusing them of seeking power through undemocratic means and consistently failing to conduct peaceful demonstrations.

“Historically the opposition has never held any peaceful demonstrations. It is indeed disappointing to note the misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition who are agitated to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the Summit,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the timing of these alleged plans, suggesting a deliberate attempt to provoke government action during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

“The timing of the push for demonstrations is not surprising. It has historic footprints. We have gone through such episodes before and are prepared for the same. This SADC Summit was, therefore, not going to be an exception. It is clear that the organisers seek to provoke a heavy-handed response from the Government which they assume will attract global attention and put Zimbabwe on the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before and are prepared for the same,” said Kazembe

In a related incident, three human rights defenders, Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumizi Moyo, who were apprehended on Wednesday just before their flight departed for a civil society’s annual meeting in Victoria Falls are appearing in court today facing charges of disorderly conduct and are scheduled to appear in court today.

The government’s actions have already begun to draw attention, with human rights advocates voicing concerns over the arrests.

