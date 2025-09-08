Bomb Attack on Job Sikhala’s Home Condemned as ‘Barbaric’

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has strongly condemned a reported bomb attack on the home of opposition politician Job Sikhala describing it as a “barbaric act of violence” that threatens fundamental freedoms.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of 30 August while Sikhala was in South Africa launching his autobiography Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala reportedly left his family including children at risk.

In a statement, the ZHRC said the explosion violated constitutionally guaranteed rights, including the right to life, personal security, property and political freedoms.

The Commission expressed particular concern for the well-being of Sikhala’s children warning of the “enduring psychological and emotional consequences” of such traumatic events.

The attack followed unrest earlier in Masvingo during the same book launch tour where some of Sikhala’s books were reportedly confiscated and panelists injured.

“The ZHRC is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Mr Sikhala’s family. Children must be shielded from all forms of violence, abuse and neglect,” the Commission said citing both Zimbabwe’s Constitution and international child protection treaties.

The Commission commended the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for its swift response to the scene but urged authorities to ensure a “timely, thorough and impartial” investigation.

It further called for those responsible to be prosecuted and punished “in a deterrent manner” and urged security agencies to take steps to prevent future attacks against citizens. The ZHRC said it would continue monitoring developments around the incident to ensure the protection of human rights in Zimbabwe