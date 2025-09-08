Braai & Beds as Castle Lager Gives Back in Style

Castle Lager has marked the 10th anniversary of its National Braai Festival with a pledge to donate hospital beds to communities across Zimbabwe in what it describes as a gesture of giving back to the people who have supported the brand for more than a century.

The brewery announced it will provide 10 state-of-the-art hospital beds to a local hospital in each of the 10 cities hosting its new “micro braai” events.

The campaign, which began in August will run every weekend leading up to the flagship festival on 18 October at Harare’s Glamis Arena.

The donation programme comes against the backdrop of the country’s long-standing healthcare challenges with many public hospitals struggling with shortages of equipment and overcrowding.

Castle Lager said the initiative was designed to support communities while celebrating “130 years of brewing excellence.”

The micro braai series staged at popular outdoor venues across the country features live performances by top local artists and DJs alongside the traditional barbecue gatherings that have become synonymous with the brand.

“The Castle Lager Braai Festival has always been about bringing friends together. This year, we wanted to go further and make a lasting difference in the communities that have embraced us.” read a statement from Delta Beverages

The final event in Harare is expected to draw thousands of revellers for what organisers promise will be the “ultimate braai,” complete with local and international acts, food stalls and Castle Lager’s signature atmosphere.