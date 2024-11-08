Chamisa Hails Botswana’s Historic Democratic Transition

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has hailed Botswana’s power transition calling it a “signal” of democratic progress in Africa and urging Zimbabwe’s leaders to consider the example set by Botswana.

In an interview after the inauguration of newly elected Botswana President Duma Boko, Chamisa described the political transition in Botswana as a beacon of hope for the African continent and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“I’m here representing the people of Zimbabwe, their aspirations, their hopes for democracy, their hopes for freedom. But what you have to realize is that Botswana is a signal. Botswana has done a significant thing for the continent, for a new Africa, but also for the region in terms of heralding an era of newness, an era of transformation, an era of effective transition.” Chamisa said

In Botswana, the opposition party ascended to power after nearly six decades of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) rule, marking a peaceful handover that Chamisa sees as vital for the region.

In Zimbabwe, however, the CCC leader lamented that similar political change has been blocked.

“We’ve seen Zanu PF in Zimbabwe, we have defeated them in elections twice, but they’ve refused to go,” he said.

In a direct call to President Mnangagwa, the former opposition leader urged him to reflect on “life after politics, life after leadership, life after public office.”

He also spoke on the importance of peaceful and dignified transitions, free from political vendettas and retribution.

“We are one people, we are one nation, we are one family, and democracy is about taking turns — it’s your turn today, it’s another turn tomorrow,” Chamisa said, highlighting the need to respect leaders after they step down.

“We must not be vindictive, we must not be pursuing each other. Even former presidents must be honored and respected.”

He praised President Boko’s statesmanship and commitment to building a unified nation, describing the new leader’s approach as a model for the continent.

According to Chamisa, Boko’s leadership embodies “a new Africa, a new SADC, and a new order.”

“President Boko emphasized that we must remain understanding that, you know, hands wash each other. We are one people, love is in the air in Botswana, and the Botswana people have shown their love…he has reached out to say let’s embrace the past, acknowledge it, but move on to correct it and I think that’s a critical message. It’s a statesman’s message.” Chamisa said

Reflecting on his close relationship with President Boko, Chamisa expressed hope for a united Africa led by a new generation of leaders focused on progress and unity.

“We have been with President Boko in setbacks, in victory, and the reason is that we believe that Africa needs a new leadership, a new heart set in leadership. We must reach out to build our continent and to make the continent of Africa one of the best in the world.” Chamisa said