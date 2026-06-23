Death Threats Will Not Silence Me, Says Chibaya

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Former CCC legislator Amos Chibaya says he remains undiscouraged by anonymous death threats he recently received describing them as attempts to intimidate him and prevent his participation in politics.

Speaking after reporting the matter to the police, Chibaya said he received a threatening text message from an unknown number but vowed to continue advocating for what he believes is in the interests of Zimbabwean citizens.

“I received death threats yesterday. It was a text from an unknown number and I have since reported the matter to the police. And what I see is that those death threats are only meant to intimidate me, to harass me, so that I won’t participate in politics. But my message is very clear, I will not be pushed. I will not be stopped from demanding what is good,” said Chibaya.

He said those behind the threats would not succeed in silencing him.

“I will not be moved; I will not be threatened. I will continue to fight for what is good for the citizens of Zimbabwe,” he said.

The former legislator also reiterated his opposition to the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) arguing that Zimbabweans should be allowed to decide on the matter through a referendum.

“We will not succumb to the pressure of CAB3. We say no to CAB3 and the citizens of Zimbabwe must be given the opportunity to actually vote yes or no through a referendum,” he said.

Questioning why the proposed constitutional amendments had not been subjected to a referendum, Chibaya claimed the measure was unpopular among ordinary citizens.

“The answer is clear. People of Zimbabwe do not want this CAB3 because it does not benefit them. It only benefits the elite in ZANU PF who are actually looting the national resources,” he said.

Chibaya also defended the activities of the citizen movement he is involved in, saying its meetings are conducted legally and in accordance with democratic principles.

“We do our meetings on a weekly basis and we’ve got a calendar for our meetings. And we are allowed as a citizen movement to hold our meetings. Zimbabwe is a democracy; therefore, we are allowed. There is no one who can stop us from doing our meetings because it is our democratic right. Those people who are sending messages will not stop us, will not intimidate us. We will continue to do our meetings,” he said.