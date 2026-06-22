FAWEZI Expands Education Opportunities for Refugee Youth in Zim

The Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe (FAWEZI) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding educational opportunities for refugees and other marginalized young people as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Refugee Day 2026.

This year’s commemorations are being held under the theme “Solidarity with Refugees” highlighting the need for governments, communities and development partners to support displaced people and create opportunities that enable them to rebuild their lives.

FAWEZI said education remains one of the most effective tools for empowering refugees, promoting self-reliance and supporting long-term development.

Working in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, development partners and refugee communities, the organisation is helping young refugees access tertiary education through the Second Chance Pathways for Increased Access to Tertiary Education for Marginalized Young Women and Men Programme, supported by the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) and the Mastercard Foundation.

The initiative is being implemented across 10 African countries and aims to remove barriers that prevent vulnerable young people from pursuing higher education and skills training.

In Zimbabwe, the programme currently supports 192 students including 152 women and 40 men studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects at five polytechnics and one Technical Teachers’ College.

Among the beneficiaries are 13 refugee students, 10 of whom come from Tongogara Refugee Settlement.

The students have received bursary support to access Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), enabling them to acquire skills and qualifications that could improve their future employment prospects.

Speaking ahead of the national commemorations, FAWE Africa Deputy Executive Director and Head of Programmes, Teresa Omondi-Adeitan said refugee status should not determine a young person’s future.

“Across Africa, many talented young women and men continue to face barriers to education due to circumstances beyond their control. Refugee status should never determine a person’s ability to learn, acquire skills or contribute to society,” she said.

“Through our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, FAWE is helping create pathways that enable marginalized young women and men, including refugees, to access tertiary education, realise their potential and become active contributors to their communities and national development.”

Her participation in the Zimbabwe commemorations reflects FAWE’s broader continental commitment to ensuring displaced and marginalized young people are not excluded from educational opportunities.

FAWEZI Executive Director Lydia Madyirapanze said World Refugee Day was an opportunity to recognise the resilience and aspirations of refugees despite the challenges they face.

“World Refugee Day reminds us that behind every refugee statistic is a human story of resilience, courage and aspiration,” she said.

“At FAWEZI, we believe that education is one of the most powerful tools for restoring dignity and unlocking potential. Through the Second Chance Pathways Programme, we are proud to support refugee young women and men to access tertiary education and pursue careers in STEM fields that will empower them to shape their own futures and contribute positively to their communities.”

Madyirapanze said inclusive education systems were essential to ensuring no young person was left behind because of their background or circumstances.

She called on governments, educational institutions, development partners and communities to invest in programmes that expand access to learning, skills development and sustainable livelihoods for refugees.

“Solidarity with refugees must go beyond words and translate into concrete actions that expand access to education and economic opportunities,” she said.

FAWEZI said its work with refugee communities forms part of a broader effort to promote equitable access to quality education and support social and economic inclusion.

The organisation believes that by supporting refugee youth to pursue STEM and technical training, it is helping to build a skilled workforce capable of contributing to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development while strengthening the long-term self-reliance of refugee communities.

As World Refugee Day is commemorated globally, FAWEZI has urged stakeholders to strengthen support systems for refugees and ensure that every young person, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their full potential.